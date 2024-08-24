Formula 1 | Disappointment for Lewis Hamilton in the qualifying sessions – Niki Juusela surprised Viaplay: “Now came the rush”

Formula 1|The F1 season continues in Holland.

F1 series Dutch GP time trials were gassed up in Zandvoort.

The British driver of the McLaren team was the fastest in the time trials Lando Norris.

Red Bull’s Dutch star, leading the World Series, gassed up in second place Max Verstappen. Norris’s Australian teammate finished third Oscar Piastri.

Time trials in the second episode we saw two big surprises, when both Mercedes Lewis Hamilton that of Ferrari Carlos Sainz were left out of the top ten.

“Now there’s a rush! This is a huge surprise,” the narrator was amazed Niki Juusela On the Viaplay broadcast, when Hamilton’s elimination was confirmed.

“Hamilton clearly underperforms. There was something strange about Lewis’ round”, Juusela reflected.

Sainz finished 11th in qualifying, Hamilton 12th.

Sauber’s Valtteri Bottas dropped in the first section. He was 18.