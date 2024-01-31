Formula 1 rejects Andretti… at least for the moment. The hopes of seeing the Andretti team enter the world championship collapsed this afternoon, but F1 rejected the request made by the American team for 2025.

In the long statement published by Formula 1, the reasons why Formula One Management does not believe that Andretti should have a place on the grid in the next few years are explained, but it is also true that in the same document it is specified that Andretti will have the possibility of obtaining the 11th place starting in 2028.

Last October the FIA ​​announced that it was convinced of Andretti's technical capabilities. These were deemed strong enough for the American team to enter. To do so, however, Andretti followed the procedure required by the existing Concordat Agreement: that is, finding a commercial agreement with the owners of F1, Liberty Media, before being authorized to race.

It was certain at the time that finding such an agreement would not be easy, because F1 had already stated that it did not want to expand the starting grid unless it could be demonstrated that a new entry could bring clear benefits.

Behind Andretti, as has been clear for some time, is the General Motors Group. Andretti, however, would have liked to enter F1 as early as 2025, purchasing the engines from one of the manufacturers already inside the world championship (we are talking about Renault). This no, which arrived with this timing, suggests that behind this decision there is a push towards General Motors to enter it as a manufacturer or supplier of engines for a private team. In this case Andretti.

That's why the door was closed for 2025, making it impossible for Andretti to enter F1 with Renault engines, but it was kept open when GM may have the opportunity to enter Formula 1. Whether as a brand or as an engine manufacturer, we'll see .