Mexico.- The victory of Checo Perez in it Saudi Arabian Grand Prix continues to generate controversy and criticize his teammate Max Verstappen because more than one has realized that the one from the Netherlands was not very happy that the Mexican took the win even more when they asked him to slow down, which he would have taken advantage of to take the leadership.

Faced with this situation, analysts such as david faitelson They called on the athlete to make him see that what he is doing is a demonstration that he is not well positioned on the emotional issue since he cannot see someone else succeed as he did now

the Mexican, Checo Pérez and called him “spoiled”.

Through social networks the ESPN communicator filled with qualifying adjectives that left the two-time Formula 1 champion in a very bad light. “I understand the competitive nature of Max Verstappen, but even in a champion, in a winner and in a leader there must be empathy and nobility. The guy, with all due respect, often behaves like a spoiled, despotic and envious child,” he said.

And at the same time Faitelson praised what was done by Checo Pérez and leaving a nine message to Verstappen as he assures that he stood firm against the other 19 drivers, in addition to demonstrating what a perfect weekend in Formula 1 looks like.

“While the Mexican anthem plays in Jeddah, it seems to me that we haven’t finished appreciating the kind of driver that Sergio Pérez is. He has had a perfect weekend and has imposed himself on everything, including one of the best drivers of the time who is and is not his teammate…”, the analyst concluded.