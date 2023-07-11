Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Formula 1 | Daniel Ricciardo’s return to Formula 1 was confirmed – replacing Nyck de Vries

July 11, 2023
in World Europe
Daniel Ricciardo replaces Nyck de Vries, who is driving his first season, with AlphaTaur.

Australian guy Daniel Ricciardo replace of Nyck de Vries With AlphaTauri. The F1 series announced the matter on Tuesday.

Ricciardo was fired from McLaren after last season and has been Red Bull’s test driver this season.

Driving his first full season in F1, De Vries, 28, did not score a single World Championship point this season. The Dutchman drove AlphaTaur last weekend in the English competition, where he finished 17th.

According to F1’s announcement, Ricciardo will sit on AlpaTauri’s poles already in the next race in Hungary on July 23.

Ricciardo34, commented earlier that he has had enough break from the F1 races.

He debuted in the F1 World Series in 2011. Ricciardo’s best achievement in the World Series is third place with Red Bull in the 2014 and 2016 seasons.

The previous competition win can be found in September 2021.

