Formula 1 | Daniel Ricciardo was fired – replaced by a 22-year-old promising driver

Formula 1|The Singapore race could be the last of Daniel Ricciardo’s career.

Australian F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo has been fired from the RB team. The stable announced the matter on Thursday on its X account.

“All the team employees want to thank Daniel for his hard work over the past two seasons. Daniel has been a true gentleman both on and off the track. He will be needed in the future, but he will always have a special place in the Red Bull family,” the press release published by the team says.

Ricciardo was caught in the middle of an uproar after last weekend’s Singapore GP, when the Australian took the additional point awarded for the fastest lap of the race from McLaren by Lando Norris in front of the nose right at the end of the race. Britti is chasing Red Bull, who holds the top spot in the World Cup battle Max Verstappen.

The RB team is a team owned by the energy drink company Red Bull. Ricciardo played with his catch to Verstappen’s bag.

The stunt could have been the last act of the Australian’s F1 career.

RB also announced on Thursday that Ricciardo will be replaced by the 22-year-old in the last six races of the season Liam Lawsonwhich has been part of the stable’s reserve since 2022.

Lawson drove in Ricciardo’s seat for five races last season. At that time, the New Zealander managed to finish in the points for the first time, when he finished ninth in Singapore.

The next F1 race weekend will be held in the USA on the 18th-20th. October