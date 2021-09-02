Formula 1 | Daily Mail: Russell moves to Mercedes, even if Hamilton wanted Bottas to continue

Bottas is transferred to Alfa Romeo.

George Russell take next season Valtteri Bottas a seat in the formula 1 series Mercedes stable, and not a world champion Lewis Hamilton not happy with the choice, reports Daily Mail. Kimi Räikkönen’s announcement of yesterday’s termination has opened a place in Alfa Romeo, where Bottas is expected to move for next season.

The Daily Mail cites an anonymous source that Hamilton would have liked Bottas to continue on Mercedes.

“He wanted Valtter to be his teammate because this is a compliment and not so fast as to cause him problems. That’s not happening, ”an anonymous source in the Daily Mail said.