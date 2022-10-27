Formula 1 | Crashes took the lives of the talented brothers – Now the formula track in Mexico bears their name

World the most famous track named after an F1 driver is surely the Canadian Grand Prix arena at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal. Also better known as Interlagos, the Brazilian GP track is officially named Circuito Carlos Pace after the late F1 star.

The Autódromo Los Hermanos Rodríguez, which hosts the World Championship in Mexico, has its own chapter.

The name is based on the brothers who tragically lost their lives in racing Ricardo and Pedro Rodríguez. The younger brother Ricardo died at the age of 20 already at the beginning of his F1 career in 1962 and the life of the older brother Pedro ended at the age of 31 in 1971.

Ricardo is still the youngest Ferrari driver to qualify for the front row, while Pedro was the first Mexican GP winner.

Ricardo of Rodríguez F1 career left to five races with Ferrari. In his debut at the Italian team’s home race in Monza in 1961, he drove a Ferrari 156 to second place, when an experienced German star who had been his teammate Wolfgang von Trips captured the pole.

Already a year later, Ricardo Rodríguez died in an accident during training at his home on the brand new track that now bears his name.

In the 1962 season, Ferrari had an uncompetitive car, which the team no longer sent to the final races of the season. So Ricardo Rodríguez wanted to participate in the non-World Series race in Mexico with a private team Lotus.

In pre-race practice, Rodríguez crashed into the fence at the last corner of the track when the car’s right rear axle suspension failed. The car turned over in the collision and caught fire. Rodríguez died instantly.

Ricardo Rodríguez was a natural talent. At the age of 16, he was rejected from the 24 Hours of Le Mans, but at the age of 18, he ranked in the French classic, second to his Belgian teammate Andre Pilette with. The success led to an invitation to Ferrari.

Moved around the F1 pits for decades Already Ramirez belonged to close friends of Ricardo Rodríguez. He once estimated that the abilities of the young talent would have been enough to raise him Ayrton Senna like a superstar.

Pedro Rodríguez debuted at F1 level in 1963 with the Cooper Climax. He also stayed with Ferrari, drove Lotus again until he got a more permanent contract with Cooper Maserati, where he managed to win the opening race in South Africa in 1967 with a T81 car.

The second victory then came in the Belgian GP race in 1970 in the BRM team, i.e. the same year when Rodríguez whipped Porsche to the unofficial world championship of prototypes together Leo Kinnusen with.

A year later, Pedro Rodríguez also had a fatal accident in a sports car race at the Norisring track in Nuremberg, Germany.

The right front tire came off Rodríguez’s car, and the car hit the track fence at high speed. The force of the collision threw the car back onto the track and caught fire.

Leo Kinnunen, who was part of the competitor guard, was among the first to try to save his former teammate from the sea of ​​flames.

Rodríguez died shortly after being extricated from his wrecked car.

Leo Kinnunen (left) and Pedro Rodríguez celebrate winning the Daytona 24 Hours in February 1970.

In all Pedro Rodríguez had time to drive 55 F1 races, the last of which was at the beginning of July 1971 at the Le Castellet track in France.

Pedro Rodríguez was like a different person than Leo Kinnunen. While on the other side of the Atlantic Rodríguez’s brilliant performance was praised, at least in Finland they were convinced of Kinnusen’s significant contribution to Porsche’s success. The legendary Targa Florio victory was indeed Kinnusen’s most incomparable act of heroism, when Rodríguez was on the sidelines unwell.

Rodríguez was included as the number one star, who had the full power of the Porsche on his own driving shift, while Kinnunen usually had to get by with less than two thousand laps.

“Pedrohan always behaved like a king, while I myself was mostly a quiet boy. We didn’t get along, and it didn’t make it any easier when our English team manager didn’t even seem to know where the whole of Finland was located. Of course, the language barrier also played a role. It probably would have made it easier if I had known,” Kinnunen said when we remembered those times decades later.

Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas after the race at the Mexican Grand Prix 2017.

Capital The race track located on the outskirts of Mexico was originally called Autódromo Magdalena Mixhuca. In the name of the brothers, its reputation grew to its current dimensions when F1 sport returned to Mexico in the 2015 season, and at the same time, the legendary quality of old memories increased even more.

Valtteri Bottas owns the official track record of the Autódromo Los Hermanos Rodríguez from last year’s race and also has the highest top speed ever achieved on the track in a GP race of 372.54 kilometers per hour from 2016 in a Williams car.

Correction 10/27/2022 at 7:08 p.m.: Corrected the surname of Ricardo and Pedro Rodríguez to the correct form.

