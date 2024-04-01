Dorna Sportsthe company that has the rights to the MotoGP, was acquired by the American group Liberty Mediain an operation that leads her to become the queen of motor sports, as she has the Formula 1.

As it became known, the companies reached an agreement for 4,200 million euros (4,528 million dollars), which is expected to close at the end of 2024, but which is already fully confirmed.

The business

What is known is that Liberty Media will buy, in stock and cash, 86 percent of Dorna Sports, and the leaders of the Madrid-based company will retain the remaining shares.

Marc Márquez, MotoGP champion. Photo:AFP Share

“We are very pleased to expand our portfolio in the sports and entertainment sector with the acquisition of the MotoGP championship,” said the president and CEO of Liberty Media in a statement. Greg Maffei.

And he added: “It is a company in development and we want to make it grow for the MotoGP fans, the teams, their commercial sponsors and our shareholders.”

It was confirmed that Carmelo Ezpeleta, general director, will continue as the head of the MotoGP championship.

Financial Times published last week that “QSI, the sovereign wealth fund of Qatar, owner of Paris Saint-Germain, and the holding company TKO Group, which brings together the American professional wrestling league (WWE) and mixed martial arts (MMA) also “They were in talks to purchase Dorna.”

“It is the ideal stage in the evolution of MotoGP and we are excited about this new milestone for Dorna, the MotoGP paddock and for motorsports fans,” said Ezpeleta.

“We are proud of the way we have grown this global sport and this transaction demonstrates its current value and growth potential. “Liberty has a superb balance in the development of sports companies and we could not dream of a better partner to further increase the number of MotoGP fans around the world,” highlighted the leader.

Max Verstappen Photo:AFP Share

“From the first season in 1949, which had six races in Europe“MotoGP has grown considerably and the championship will have 21 races in 17 countries in 2024,” Liberty Media warned.

It is understood that the operation is pending validation by the antitrust authorities. MotoGP, Dorna Sports also controls the World Superbike and the MotoE championship (electric motors).

Fernando Alonso and Max Verstappen Photo:EFE Share

It is indicated that “since taking control of F1 in 2017, Liberty Media has carried out an expansion strategy, especially in United States, country of Nascar and IndyCar, cwith three races in this country in 2023 and the spectacle as the main 'leitmotiv'.

Sports