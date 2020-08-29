D.he disastrous season of Sebastian Vettel in Formula 1 experiences a new low. At the race in Spa, the German barely reached the second qualifying session of the 15 best drivers, until shortly before the end he was in 19th and penultimate place.

In the second session, Vettel finally retired in his Ferrari with no chance, and on Sunday he will start the race from 14th on the grid. His team-mate Charles Leclerc also did not reach the top ten, he was one place ahead of Vettel. “For Ferrari that is the confirmation of the catastrophe,” said long-time Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher on Sky.

Vettel was even last in training

“We know that we are not very strong at the moment,” said a frustrated Vettel after his fourth qualifying-out this season and announced that he would still give everything tomorrow. Leclerc said, “This is difficult to explain and definitely a step backwards.”

The renewed setback had already been more than suggested in the last free practice on Saturday afternoon, where Vettel was even last. The four-time Formula 1 world champion was over two seconds slower in his Ferrari than Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes in first place.

More soon.