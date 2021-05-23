L.okalmatador Charles Leclerc said goodbye to Prince Albert II, completely frustrated, and congratulations on winning the Formula 1 classic to the new World Cup leader Max Verstappen. In a Monaco Grand Prix marked by mistakes and mishaps, the 23-year-old Red Bull driver prevailed on Sunday ahead of Carlos Sainz Junior in a Ferrari and Lando Norris in a McLaren. Sebastian Vettel came closer to his first podium since November last year: in his best result of the season for Aston Martin, the Hessian managed fifth place.

Vettel ended up ahead of superstar Lewis Hamilton. The furious Brit didn’t get past seventh in Monte Carlo and lost his World Championship lead. And as if that weren’t disappointing enough for industry leader Mercedes: Valtteri Bottas went completely empty-handed. In second place, the right front wheel did not come off during the pit stop due to a problem with the wheel nut – the race ended for the Finn. “It’s disappointing, as a team we have to learn from it,” he said.

For Mick Schumacher, who had made two sensitive crash barriers during practice, a low-tension Monaco race ended in 18th place out of 18 drivers at the finish. This time also beaten by their own team-mate Nikita Masepin.

Leclerc has to cancel the start disappointed

At the start, the place for the fastest in the qualification was left empty this time. Leclerc was unable to start from pole position in his home game due to damage to the left drive shaft of his Ferrari. In the start chase on Saturday, Monegasse first grabbed first place, but then crashed into the limit. On Sunday morning, Ferrari had assured that the feared gear change was not necessary.

However, on the introductory lap, Leclerc noticed the problems. Sadly, the 23-year-old returned to the garage and climbed out of the car. Prince Albert II gave consolation with a hug. “It’s really hard to digest,” admitted Leclerc: “I haven’t finished a race here yet.”

“A shame for him, but good for me,” said Verstappen to Leclerc’s bad luck. Second on the grid was almost like a pole position for the Dutchman. Verstappen made it badly, but closed the gap for Mercedes rival Bottas and took the lead. Sainz placed third in the second Ferrari. Hamilton turned the first laps in sixth, followed by Vettel.

Mick Schumacher was the last to start the 67th Formula 1 guest appearance in the Principality. After an embarrassing training accident, the newcomer missed the qualification because his Haas was too badly demolished. After all, his mechanics got the car back on the road by the time of the race. He promptly squeezed past team mate Masepin early on, but later lost the place again.

Otherwise, as is so often the case in Monaco, overtaking maneuvers were rare. As if lined up on a string, the cars raced around the tight course through the urban canyons on the Cote d’Azur. Vettel had pursuer Sergio Perez in the Red Bull in the rearview mirror, but the Mexican only got past thanks to a slightly better pit strategy.

At the front, Verstappen controlled the race and was able to pull away from Bottas a little. Now it all came down to the tire change – and that was where things went really wrong for Mercedes. At first, Bottas got stuck. Then the tactics department went wrong at Hamilton, who got to the garage too early. So Perez and Vettel could pass by. The world champion furiously radioed his displeasure to the Mercedes engineers.

Haaland, Kruse and Serena Williams watch

Much more action was not offered to the 7500 spectators along the route. After all: if the classic in Monte Carlo was canceled last year due to the pandemic, this time some fans were even allowed to the stands. With the yachts in the harbor and celebrities like tennis superstar Serena Williams, Bundesliga goal scorer Erling Haaland and ex-national player Max Kruse as onlookers, the trip to Monaco was reminiscent of Formula 1 glamor before Corona.

And also four-time world champion Vettel sprayed a little long-missing shine. After his best qualifying result in the Aston Martin, he remained flawless in the race and was rewarded with the first points for his new employer.