The headquarters of the Spanish Grand Prix, the Circuit of Barcelona-Catalunyawill feature a revised setup for this year’s race, the eighth round of the Formula 1. Additionally, the track will feature new safety features and upgraded paddock facilities.

The circuit on the outskirts of Barcelona hosted for the first time the Spanish Grand Prix in 1991, where Ayrton Senna and Nigel Mansell competed wheel-to-wheel for championship glory, and has since undergone several changes to host Formula 1 racing.

In 2007, a chicane was introduced before the last curve in barcelonabut this year, the chicane (currently Turns 14 and 15) will be removed to return the section to its original layout.

New TECPRO barriers will be introduced at the last two high-speed corners and the official length of the track of the Spanish Grand Prix It will be 4,657 kilometers, 18 meters less than the previous track.

The Spanish layout will also undergo other changes, with an extension of the escape route in turn 1, including 70 more meters of dirt plus a 5% slope, and a new protection fence for turns 1 and 2 to improve the safety of the drivers. pilots .

The marker at the pit lane exit will be redeveloped for 2023, including a “more modern” signal tower, as well as repainting and replacing curbs and tire barriers.

We recommend you read

Finally, the corporate and hospitality areas of the long pit building along the main straight will be expanded and modernized, while the permanent toilets in the fan areas will be renovated for the 2023 Spanish Grand Prix to be held from 2 to June 4 and it will be the eighth race of the season of Formula 1.