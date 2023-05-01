Despite starting in third position, the Mexican Sergio “Checo” Pérez achieved victory in the street circuit of the capital of Azerbaijan, after executing a perfect race in which, once again, the power of Red Bull was demonstrated with his car, the RB19. On the other hand, his teammate and current world champion, Max Verstappen, had to settle for second place, after an unfortunate entry into pits on lap 11.

The Red Bull team seems to have no rival in this championship. The Austrian team has won all four races so far this season. This Sunday, April 30, the first place was taken by the Mexican pilot Sergio Perez, who carried out a complete career in which he kept his partner, and World Cup leader, max verstappenaway from the lead after the eleventh lap.

2023 has been very positive for the Mexican, who already has his second victory and third podium so far on the calendar. Furthermore, he has made it clear that he has all the options to compete with Verstappen in the fight for the title.

the monegasque charles leclerc, for Ferrari, finished third and gave the Italian squad their first podium finish of the year. The Spanish Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) finished in fourth place and for the first time this season he fell outside the top three in a grand prix.

This was the race on the Baku street circuit

Leclerc started from the first position ahead of Verstappen and Pérez, as noted in the pole position of Friday. It was a smooth start at one of the most traditional Formula 1 street circuits. Quickly, with the system of drs, the Red Bull cars would demonstrate their power on lap 2 and 3 over passing the Ferrari driver. “They are in another league when it comes to the race,” Leclerc declared after the Grand Prix finished.

Sergio Pérez, aboard the RB19, crosses the finish line at the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, on the Baku urban circuit. April 30, 2023. © Maxim Shemetov/AP

Everything seemed to indicate that from then on, and barring some incident, Verstappen would lead without a problem. However, on lap 11 he entered pits, leaving Pérez as provisional leader. The Dutchman complained of losing grip with his tires.

However, seconds later the Safety Car, after Nick De Vries (Alpha Tauri) touched the wall and ended up leaving. This benefited the Mexican, and also Leclerc, who took the opportunity to make their respective stops without compromising their positions.

“It is what it is. We could not have known that the safety car I was going out. It’s a good result for the team,” Verstappen said.

A weekend of earnings for “Checo”

Another system was implemented in this Azerbaijan GP. This is the new classification of the race to the sprints and the new schedule. An agenda that was distributed like this.

Friday: free practice 1 and pole position

Saturday: classification of the race to the sprint and race of sprint

Sunday: race

It was a full weekend for “Checo”, who not only won the race on Sunday but also the sprint of Saturday. A balance that allowed him to deduct eight points from Verstappen in the World Cup. The two-time world champion now has an income of six points over the Latin American.

“The way Max pushed me today was really hard but we managed to stay in control,” said Perez, who became the first driver to win more than once in Baku.

This is how the TOP 5 of the general classification remained

The Formula 1 season is just beginning, but the gap between the Red Bull drivers and the rest of the competitors is getting bigger and bigger.

Max Verstappen: 93 points Sergio Perez: 87 points Fernando Alonso: 60 points Lewis Hamilton: 48 points Carlos Sainz: 34 points

with Reuters