The Mexican Sergio Perez of Red Bull, which will start first this Sunday, ahead of the Spanish Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz, at the Miami Grand Prix, the fifth of the World Formula 1; He declared in the circuit built around the Hard Rock Stadium in the aforementioned town in the state of Florida that he has to “focus on going well” and then “manage the first batch”.

Checo Perez signed his third ‘pole’ in Formula 1 this Saturday by dominating qualifying -marked by the accident of Monegasque Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)- and now he will aim not only for his seventh victory in the honorary division of motorsport, but also for the leadership of the World Cup, in which he is six points behind the leader, his Dutch teammate Max Verstappen (who has 93): whom the accident of the pilot from the French Riviera left him out of place, without the option of one last attempt; and that he will start ninth this Sunday.

“The team has done a great job. Let’s see what happens tomorrow (today). Tomorrow (today) we are before another opportunity; it’s only us who have something to lose. I have to focus on getting off to a good start and managing the first round well”, commented the driver from Guadalajara, who this Sunday will be the leader of the F1 World Championship if he wins the race; and that he is aiming in any case for his twenty-ninth podium in the premier class.

Checo Pérez during the qualification of the Miami Grand Prix / EFE

“It was being my worst weekend of the year until the ‘quali’. I didn’t know how to do well what I was doing wrong, to keep up with Max and the Ferraris. We have ‘reset’ everything, we have made a small change before the ‘quali’ and then everything went well”, he commented Checo Perezwho comes from winning brilliantly last Sunday in Azerbaijan.

“I haven’t had a problem-free weekend; I was still trying to get the most out of the car (when Leclerc’s accident happened), I lacked balance. It’s a very sensitive track, for the tyres. I’m happy, but I’m going race by race”, added the Mexican from Red Bull This Saturday in Miami.

“Overall, I’m happy with the day; we got the right performance when we should have. It is never nice when you see another driver crash ”, he pointed out, referring to Leclerc; that despite the mishap, but also because of it, he will start seventh. “Not that a red flag comes out or something like that; and he surprised me, because he thought we were going to go out on track again and that it wasn’t going to end there. But that’s how it was, in the end,” he added.

“I have to be totally committed; and we have to try to make our own career”, pointed out Sergio Perezwho this Sunday can become the leader of the World Cup Formula 1: it will be safe if he wins in Miami, where other combinations can also be given.

“The goal is to have a perfect start and then the perfect race. I’m very happy. I feel in a great moment, but the season is long; and what it’s all about is being consistent,” he said. Checo Perez after signing the ‘pole’ against numerous compatriots this Saturday in the circuit where the Miami Dolphins, a team from the NFL, the spectacular professional American football league, play at home.