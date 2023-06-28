Sergio “Checo” Perez will be in charge of driving the RB7 through the streets of Madrid, Spain on July 15 as part of the show run of Red Bull, being the first in the city with a Formula 1 car. The Mexican will pause his competition in the 2023 season with the Austrians to bring happiness to the fans of the “Red Bull” in Spain.

Through social networks they announced the date and time of the event that Checo Pérez himself has already done something similar in Mexico in recent years. “We have seen a MotoGP, Dakar, WRC and Rallycross cars, but this is something incredible. Next July 15 Madrid will make history with the first Showrun of Checo Pérez and the RB7 through the historic center of the Capital”, it reads. .

According to the description, the driver from Guadalajara will drive from the Puerta de Alcalá, will pass by the Metropolis building, the famous Cibeles fountain and a section of Paseo Recoletos, this will be the route of Checo Perez. The route will have a “T” shape where it will pass through the places already mentioned.

Red Bull has chosen Checo Pérez to carry out this demonstration due to his great acceptance with the Spanish fan. It is not a secret that the Mexican has thousands of Spanish fans behind him who support him along with Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz. He also lived for some time in Spain which unites him even more.

This demonstration will take place between the British Grand Prix on July 9 and the Hungarian Grand Prix on July 23, so the Mexican will have time to travel and work to avoid having any problems. .