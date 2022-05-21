Spain.- This Saturday Practice 3 and Classification will take place at the Spanish Grand Prix where the Mexican Sergio “Checo” Pérez got the fifth place on the starting grid, but the same man from Guadalajara confirmed that it was not the result he would have wanted since he hoped he could do something else to be among the best 3, he assures that the rhythm he managed was not the right one and everything comes from the poor execution of Practice 1 where things did not go well at all.

With a discreet performance, Czech Perez He attended the media after finishing the classification and announced that his fifth place was tainted by a bad first practice where he did not have to run but his test partner, who finished in last place, which affected his following tests. “I couldn’t have the pace I expected, it was difficult to recover practice 1, because the tires only work for one lap here, so it was difficult to pick up the pace during qualifying,” he told Fox Sports.

Given this, the Mexican hopes to have a Sunday with better options and with a better designed strategy to achieve the points that help him be in the fight and that of course add to Red Bull for the Constructors Championship. Checo assured that the race will be an interesting fight due to the conditions in which all the drivers arrive and what may or may not happen on the circuit.

Checo Pérez will start fifth in the Spanish GP | Photo: EFE

“It will be interesting to see what happens tomorrow, because with these hot conditions anything can happen. It will be important to have a good start and fight from the start,” added the Mexican. Now all that remains is to wait for the race to see what he can do and if the weaknesses he found in these days of testing can be converted into virtues to move his career forward.

Sergio Pérez is in search of his first podium finish at the Spanish Grand Prix, so far he has never been able to finish within the top 3 on the Barcelona track. So far this season he has been able to join his partner at the top with a couple of races but he has not had the opportunity to be the one who commands the race, although he has already achieved his first pole in his history in Formula one.

The race will take place this Sunday, May 22, and will start at 7:00 a.m. (Central Mexico) and can be seen fully live on the Fox Sports Premium signal and on the Formula 1 app.