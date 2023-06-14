Sergio “Checo” Perez He has not had the best races in recent weeks and that is that in Monaco he finished in 16th place, and now in Spain he closed 4th but far from the result his performance has been the one that has generated problems because it has been difficult for him to keep up

and that has him very worried to the point that he had to visit the Red Bull headquarters to look for answers.

This week the Mexican was assisted by the experts at the Red Bull headquarters in search of recommendations and help to return to having a better performance compared to last season. In this he has cost him in recent weeks what has already caused concern and he wants to avoid giving bad results to his team.

“I went to Milton Keynes (Red Bull’s home) after the Spanish GP. We worked hard with the team, we did a great job and we had some very constructive conversations“, commented the Mexican in a statement to the press. He stressed that the important thing is to recover his form and driving style as soon as possible to avoid problems.

“I know what I need to do to get my form back, and as a team we know how to get the car to a window where I perform best. As a team, it is more important than ever to overcome these moments and we will support each other to achieve victory in Canada,” said the Mexican.

Checo Pérez will arrive in Canada with great pressure after having added two races without being able to be on the podium, in addition to the fact that the possibility of fighting for the title is getting out of hand. This weekend he will be active again in the American continent.