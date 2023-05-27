The Mexican Sergio Perez of Red Bull, who this Friday achieved the fourth and seventh times in free practice for the Monaco Grand Prixthe sixth in the Formula 1 World Cup, stated that for him “it has not been a great day”, but that he is “not” “too worried”.

“It hasn’t been a great day as far as the pace of the car is concerned; I think the first free practice was somewhat better than the second”, he commented. Checo Perezwho this Friday had been fourth in the session and who is second in the World Cup Formula 1with 105 points, fourteen behind the leader, his teammate, the Dutchman Max Verstappen, who this Friday was the fastest of the day.

“After the changes we made to the car, we have many things to review before the ‘qualification’ on Saturday,” said the Mexican from Red Bull, in reference to qualifying this Saturday, which could be decisive with a view to Sunday’s race, in the narrow streets of Monte Carlo, where last year he achieved one of his six victories in the premier class; in which he adds 30 podiums.

Checo Pérez during free practice at the Monaco GP/@Sergio Perez

“I’m going to sit down with the team and we’ll go over everything, because every millisecond here can make a difference. They are only small things, there is nothing important; so I’m not too worried, ”commented the driver from Guadalajara, who this year won in Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan, where he repeated -on the Baku urban circuit- the victory achieved in 2021.

“It’s going to be a great challenge, getting into qualifying; It’s going to be an interesting session,” she noted.

“We have to make sure we put the tires in the right (temperature) window, at the right time; and achieve the perfect lap here”, he stressed. Checo Perez this Friday in Monaco.