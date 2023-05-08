The Mexican Sergio Perez Red Bull, second in the World Cup Formula 1who this Sunday finished in that position in the Miami Grand Prix, the fifth in the championship, declared on the circuit built around the Hard Rock Stadium in the aforementioned town in the state of Florida that he believes that “the average tire” does not ” It felt so good.”

“I think the medium tire didn’t suit us very well. There was a lot of ‘graining’ at the beginning of the race, ”he commented this Sunday in Miami, to the Dazn television channel, Checo Perez who came from winning a week ago in Azerbaijan, where he signed his sixth victory in Formula 1, the second of the season.

“We were slipping a lot and I think those tires hurt us a lot,” he said. Checo Perez after signing his thirtieth podium in the premier class by finishing second on the track designed around the stadium of the Miami Dolphins, a team from the NFL, the spectacular professional American football league.

Checo Pérez during the Miami Grand Prix/EFE

“The rain at night hurt the medium compound more,” said the brave driver from Guadalajara, who is second in the World Championship, with 105 points, fourteen less than the leader, his teammate the Dutchman max verstappen; brilliant winner this Sunday, repeating his triumph last year.

“At the end of the race, the medium tire was better; but not at first,” he stressed. Sergio Perez.

“The result, in the end, has been good for the team. Today Max (Verstappen) deserved the victory. And today he won”, said Checo Pérez after finishing second in Miami, a track that debuted in the World Cup. Formula 1 last year and in which the Mexican had been fourth.