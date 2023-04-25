After three weekends without Formula 1 In the current season, the activity of the highest category of motorsports returns this weekend when the Azerbaijan Grand Prix is ​​held, where the Mexican Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez He is the active driver who has scored the most points on the Baku street circuit.

Sergio Perez He has added 82 points so far, becoming the active driver with the most units added in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, where he has been on the podium four times, also being the driver of the current Formula 1 season with the most podiums in Baku. .

Checo Pérez achieved half the points he has won in the baku street circuit with the Force India teams that later changed their name to Racing Point, this prior to his arrival at Red Bull, with whom he has been on the podium twice, with a victory in 2021 and a second place in 2022.

Checo Pérez after his victory in Azerbaijan in 2021/@SChecoPerez

In back of Checo Perez the driver who has scored the most points in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix is Lewis Hamilton from Mercedes with 75, getting on the podium twice. The third is Valtteri Bottas with 51 points and two podiums, achieved with the teams of Williams, Mercedes and Alfa Romeo.

The fourth active pilot of the Formula 1 Dutchman Max Verstappen has scored the most points on the Baku urban circuit, with 41 points and a podium finish that was victory last season with the Red Bull team.

The most remembered podium of Checo Perez in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix is ​​the one achieved in 2021, by taking victory in the last laps with a relaunch in which he competed with Lewis Hamilton in the front row, causing the Mercedes driver to make a mistake and get out of long into the first corner.

It should be remembered that the first time the Formula 1 in the urban circuit of Baku it was in 2016 with the name of the European Grand Prix, while the later editions took the name of the Azerbaijan GP. And in 2020 it did not run due to the pandemic.