The FIA public Formula 1 rankingwhich is based on the rDriver performance during the race weekend. Unfortunately, Checo Pérez did not perform well on this list. The ranking generated controversy, since on previous occasions, even when the Mexican pilot won in Monaco either Singaporewas not number one on the list.

However, after winning the race in Azerbaijan, the FIA ​​and F1 recognized the effort and ability of the Mexican drivergiving him first place in the ranking and recognizing him as the best driver of the week.

This win adds to the impressive career of Checo Perezwho has been crowned as the “King of street circuits” and has been the only driver to win the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

It is important to note that this weekend the following Miami Grand Prixi, what promises to be another exciting challenge for Checo Perez and the rest of the pilots. With this impressive performance, the Mexican midfielder has proven to be a formidable contender on the track and a true champion in the world of Formula 1.