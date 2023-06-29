Sergio “Checo” Perez has been absent from the first day of activities of the Austrian Grand Prix due to a health problem, for which Red Bull has announced that the Mexican may not return until Free Practice begins this Friday.

This Thursday the actions of the Austrian GP started but the one who was conspicuous by his absence was the Mexican pilot, Sergio Pérez who could not join the rest of the team since on Wednesday night he had a malaise that did not let him rest and Red Bull has granted him the day so that he can recover.

“Checo will not be on the circuit today. He felt unwell last night and is taking the day to rest to make sure he is in the best possible health. for the weekend’s race”, read the statement released by the Red Bull group.

At the moment they have not revealed what the disease the Guadalajara fights with is, but it is expected that it will not be so serious since the team considers that he will be able to be on the RB19 this Friday to have the first free practice of the weekend.

Checo Pérez will look for a historical demonstration in Austria since he has never won a race on this track and now that one of the best moments is not happening, he could bet to get out of that bad streak and give the surprise of at least finishing in the first 3 since puts his second place in the standings against Fernando Alonso at stake.