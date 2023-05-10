Checo Perez and max verstappen they have had a complicated relationship in the past, with episodes that have put their partnership to the test, as occurred in Brazil last year. However, in the current season, both pilots of Red Bull they seem to have improved their relationship and are dominating in the five races so far, winning every competition for their team.

Recently, in the Miami Grand Prix, Checo Perez He carried out an activity for DAZN in which he described the rest of the drivers on the current grid. To the surprise of many, he called Max Verstappen “aggressive”the current two-time world champion.

By contrast, described Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton as ‘distrustful’ and to AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda as “fun”. Furthermore, when asked for an adjective for himself, he and the reporter did not hesitate to use “handsome”.

The relationship between Checo Perez and max verstappen continues to be scrutinized by the sports press, but their performance as teammates has been impressive this season, proving that they can work together effectively and achieve great things for Red Bull.