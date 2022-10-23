The Mexican Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez of Red Bull mourned the death of the owner of the team and Red Bull, Dietrich Mateschitz, to whom they will try to pay tribute in the race of the United States Grand Prix of Formula 1 which takes place this Sunday at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

“It is a very sad day for the entire Red Bull family. Tomorrow (today) we are going to give everything for Dietrich and the Mateschitz family,” he wrote. Czech Perez on his social media just minutes after qualifying for the United States GP.

Pérez was fourth in qualifying that took place this Saturday in Austin, but he has to serve a five-position penalty and, according to the official Formula 1 profile, he will start from ninth position on the grid.

Message from Checo Pérez on the death of Dietrich Mateschitz.

Austrian billionaire Dietrich Mateschitzfounder and owner of energy drink company Red Bull and from various soccer clubs and Formula 1 teams, among others, passed away this Saturday at the age of 78, just a few minutes before the United States GP classification will take place.

This was reported by the company when it made public a message sent by mail to its workers, in a statement in which it notified the press that no questions will be answered at the moment. “Please understand that we will not be available to answer your questions until further notice. We thank you for respecting the wishes of the family and closest friends to Mr. Mateschitz to maintain your privacy, ”says the note.

“Right now, the predominant feeling is sadness. But soon sadness will give way to gratitude, to gratitude for what he changed, moved, encouraged and made possible for so many people,” Red Bull wrote to his employees.