After the end of Spanish Grand Prix, Sergio “Checo” Perez He looked a little crestfallen due to the result achieved in the race and it is that although he was able to climb up to 7 places, it was not enough for him to enter the podium. To this was added the discomfort that he realized that George Russell had a dubious overtaking that later gave him the podium finishing third.

“Yes, we were close. I think that in that first lap we didn’t risk too much, obviously thinking about the points and Russell is where he made the difference, cut the curve and gained several positions“commented the Mexican, making it clear that at the beginning of the race it was possible to see how the Mercedes driver left and entered the track overtaking the same places that he did not give up and which made him gain an advantage.

Checho assured that he saw Russell’s action and although for him it was something illegal, if the FIA ​​reviewed they did not give him a sanction it is because there was no action that warranted it, even so he was not happy with the result where he highlights that he had some complications of more from the

classification.

“Today we paid for the bad day in qualifying, now to analyze the weekend, I think we were one step behind Max all the time and we have to find out why. The car has been a bit difficult to drive this weekend” , sentenced Checo Pérez who knows that it did not go as expected and adds two GP with poor results in the title fight.