This Sunday (31) will be held the Hungarian Grand Prixthe 13th stage of the 2022 Formula 1 world championship.

The race will take place on the winding Hungaroring circuit and will run for 70 laps. The track record belongs to Lewis Hamilton with a time of 1min16s627, set in 2020. The seven-time British champion is also the record holder for victories on the Hungarian track, with eight victories.

This Sunday’s race should bring another battle between Red Bull and Ferrari, with an advantage for the Austrian drinks team, which has Max Verstappen in the lead of the championship. Already the Italian teams try to show courage after the retirement of Charles Leclerc in the last race, the French GP, after a pilot error when leading the race.

The Hungaroring will also mark the last Formula 1 race before the summer break. After this Sunday’s race, the category enters a recess of almost a month, returning on August 28 for the Belgian Grand Prix.

Check below the schedules and where to watch the Hungarian GP practice and race:

Friday (29)

Free Training 1 – 9 am – BandSports and F1TV app

Free Training 2 – 12pm – BandSports and F1TV app

Saturday (30)

Free Training 3 – 8h – BandSports and F1TV app

Classification – 11am – Band, BandSports and F1TV app

Sunday (31)

Race – 10h – Band and F1TV app