Formula 1 | Charles Leclerc repeated Kimi Räikkönen’s feats in Australia, which eventually led to the championship: “It’s fun to hear”

Valtteri Bottas marveled at Lance Stroll’s passing.

Formula number one Australian race in Melbourne on Sunday morning Finnish time confirms Ferrari team Charles Leclercin position at the forefront of the World Cup battle. The Monaco now has 71 World Cup points.

On the next and third-placed Mercedes on Sunday George Russell is 37 points, meaning the difference after three races is already 34 points.

After the race, Leclerc primarily praised his car.

“The car was amazing today. Sure, I did a good job all weekend, but it wouldn’t have been possible without this car. I am very happy, ”Leclerc said in a track interview.

Leclerc now did the same in the Australian race as Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari in 2007, that is, was the fastest in time, drove the fastest lap time and won the race. The end is history: The Iceman drove to the championship.

Viaplay Mervi Kallio mentioned this to Leclerc in a post-race interview.

“It’s great to hear, but this was only the third race and I don’t want to think about a championship yet. However, I will not hide the fact that we are fighting for the championship, ”Leclerc replied.

“Even though the points difference is big now, it doesn’t give a full picture of the World Cup battle. Red Bull is very close. Unfortunately Maxilla [Verstappen] there have been problems, but they [Red Bull] will come back. We focus on what we do and keep developing. ”

Alfa Romeo -tallin Valtteri Bottas stated in an interview with Viaplay that the race was allowed to twist from start to finish.

“The car was in full swing. It’s a clean race. ”

Bottas was pleased with the strong competition during the race, however Lance Strollin the action was not praised by him.

“At some point I was trying to skip, and [hän] covered pretty sharply with a straight line. He then passed me, leaving me with no choice but to get off the track. That’s not the way to go. ”

The presumption was that it would be easier to overtake Melbourne on the redeveloped line. Bottas felt that skipping was still not easy, but it was easier than in previous years.

“I personally enjoy driving here.”