Sunday, July 24, 2022
Formula 1 | Charles Leclerc drove to the pole in France

July 23, 2022
Valtteri Bottas finished in 13th place.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc leaves pole position for the French GP on Sunday. Leclerc kept the best pace in Saturday’s qualifying. The pole position is already his seventh of the season.

Red Bull, who leads the World Series, will start next to him on the front row Max Verstappen. Same stable Sergio Perez starts from the third square. Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz remained in the ninth square. Sainz gave Leclerc “pulling help” in the last qualifying session.

Alfa Romeo Valtteri Bottas was 13th in qualifying and didn’t make it to the last section.

In the World Series, the difference between Leclerc and Vertsappen is 38 points, so Leclerc’s victory will not change the top spot in the World Series.

