Formula 1 | Charles Leclerc drove out of the top position when the gas stuck – HS follows the French GP moment by moment

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc started from the pole position when the French GP is run in the Formula 1 series on Sunday. Red Bull started next to Leclerc from the second grid Max Verstappen. The order of the duo remained unchanged at the start, but later Leclerc drove out. He told the team radio that the gas had stuck.

Before the race, Verstappen has a 38-point lead over Leclerc in the World Series. The fight for the world championship is getting closer between these two, but Verstappen gets a great opportunity to increase his lead through Leclerc’s stoppage.

Alfa Romeo Valtteri Bottas starts the race from the 11th square. He was 13th in qualifying, but moved up two places when Ferrari, who received a grid penalty Carlos Sainz and Kevin Magnussen start at the tail end of the crowd.