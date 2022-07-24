Sunday, July 24, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Formula 1 | Charles Leclerc drove out of the top position when the gas stuck – HS follows the French GP moment by moment

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 24, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
9
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc started from the pole position when the French GP is run in the Formula 1 series on Sunday. Red Bull started next to Leclerc from the second grid Max Verstappen. The order of the duo remained unchanged at the start, but later Leclerc drove out. He told the team radio that the gas had stuck.

HS follows the competition moment by moment in the tracker below this story.

Before the race, Verstappen has a 38-point lead over Leclerc in the World Series. The fight for the world championship is getting closer between these two, but Verstappen gets a great opportunity to increase his lead through Leclerc’s stoppage.

Alfa Romeo Valtteri Bottas starts the race from the 11th square. He was 13th in qualifying, but moved up two places when Ferrari, who received a grid penalty Carlos Sainz and Kevin Magnussen start at the tail end of the crowd.

#Formula #Charles #Leclerc #drove #top #position #gas #stuck #French #moment #moment

See also  Online store | The delivery company claimed to have visited the door - the absurd experience of a man from Helsinki sparked a discussion about the operation of transport companies
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

MeToo allegations: the women of Bayreuth

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.