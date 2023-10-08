Formula 1 | Champion Max Verstappen’s pursuit of victory from the pole position, a hard setback for Ferrari – HS follows

The Qatar GP race starts at 20:00.

Formula the first-class World Series continues in Qatar at the Losail track in a situation where the battle for the world championship is already over.

The Red Bull star starting from the pole position in the evening’s gp race Max Verstappen already secured his third consecutive World Championship title with his second place in Saturday’s sprint race.

Next to Verstappen on the front row will start the second place in Friday’s qualifying and the fourth place in Saturday’s sprint race, Mercedes’ George Russell.

In the sprint race, McLaren was the first to take the checkered flag Oscar Piastri start from the sixth square.

Alfa Romeo Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas can start from the ninth starting square.

The Ferrari that drove the 12th place in Friday’s qualifying Carlos Sainz cannot participate in the competition at all. The F1 series was told by the message service Xi.e. the former Twitter, that there is a fault in the fuel system of Sainz’s car.

Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez was 13th in qualifying. He has to to start from the tail of the whole bunch due to the use of an additional power unit.

HS follows the Qatar gp race moment by moment. Follow-up can be found at the bottom of this article.