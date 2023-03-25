Formula 1 champion Pique fined $953,000 for insulting Hamilton

Three-time Formula 1 champion Nelson Piquet has been ordered by a Brazilian court to pay a fine of 5 million reais (about $953,000). This is reported Reuters.

The athlete was punished for making racist and homophobic comments about the seven-time champion of the British racing series Lewis Hamilton. Piqué has spoken out in interviews and podcasts.

The lawsuit against the former rider was filed by four Brazilian human rights groups, which demanded a fine of 10 million reais for Piqué. The court partially satisfied their demands. Piqué, 70, had previously apologized to the Briton.

Hamilton is the first Formula 1 driver in history to win 100 Grand Prix wins. This season, the Briton takes fifth place in the overall standings.