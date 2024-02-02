Friday, February 2, 2024
Formula 1 | Carlos Sainz comments on Ferrari's big news – "I will give my absolute best performance"

February 2, 2024
Carlos Sainz commented on the big news.

Ferrari dropped the news that shook the F1 world on Thursday, when the top team announced the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton39, moving to red-yellow Charles Leclerc as a team mate from the 2025 season. The British driver's contract with the Italian team is multi-year.

One of the biggest team changes in formula history, that Ferrari's credit driver Carlos Sainz29, has to find a new employer.

The Spaniard opened up about his feelings in the stories section of his Instagram account.

“As the news shows, I and Ferrari will part ways at the end of 2024. However, we have a long season ahead of us and as always, I will give my absolute best performance for the team and its fans around the world. My future will be announced later,” Sainz wrote.

The meritorious driver is unlikely to be without a team, as his name has come up in several speculations. Among other things Valtteri Bottas the current employer, Alfa Romeo, which will go under the Audi name, has been featured in rumours. There has also been an option that Sainz would replace Hamilton in his current team with Mercedes.

F1's three previous world championships have gone to Red Bull For Max Verstappenwho has been overwhelmingly dominant the past two seasons.


