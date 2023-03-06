The Spanish Carlos Sainz de Ferrari, who finished fourth this Sunday at the Bahrain Grand Prix, the first of the Formula 1 World Cup, said at the Sakhir circuit that he “always” respects his compatriot Fernando Alonso -third in his first race as an Aston Martin driver- , who fought with him “a beautiful battle” and who congratulates the double world champion from Asturias, whom he said “deserved the podium”.

“We already knew from last year that this circuit degraded a lot, that it was a pending issue and that it left little room to fight,” he commented. Sainz28 years old, who last season, by winning at Silverstone (Great Britain) achieved his first victory in Formula 1, in which he has a total of fifteen podiums.

This Sunday what would have been number 16 escaped him; something that he admitted with sportsmanship, congratulating alonso and Aston Martin, the seventh car last year and which, driven by the great Asturian driver, ended up being the second this Sunday.

Carlos Sainz during the Bahrain Grand Prix this Sunday / EFE

“Struggling with Ferdinand I loaded the wheels; and behind came (the seven-time English world champion Lewis) Hamilton, but I was able to recover them; but as soon as you pull a little you eat the wheels. It is a pending issue that must be improved throughout the season”, explained the Madrid pilot to the Dazn television channel.

“Obviously, I always respect Fernando. I think it has been a nice battle; hard, but pretty; fighting for the podium; that in the end he and Aston Martin have deserved,” he said. Sainz this Sunday in Sakhir, where last year he had finished second.

We recommend you read

“You have to congratulate them; and next time we will try to do better”, said the son of the double Spanish world rally champion of the same name after the first of the 23 World Cup races. Formula 1.