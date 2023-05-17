Formula 1 decided to cancel the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, scheduled for this weekend in Imola, due to the emergency affecting northeastern Italy due to rains and floods.

So far, according to the authorities, five people have died and about 5,000 more have been evacuated.

Following discussions between Formula 1, the FIA ​​President, the competent authorities, including the relevant ministers, the President of the Automobile Club of Italy, the President of the Emilia Romagna region, the mayor of the city and the promoter, the decision has the decision has been made not to proceed with the Grand Prix weekend at Imola.



The decision has been made because it is not possible to carry out the event safely for our fans, the teams and our staff and it is the correct and responsible thing to do in light of the situation that the towns and cities of the region are going through. It would not be right to put more pressure on local authorities and emergency services at this difficult time.

Stefano Domenicali, Formula 1 Chairman and CEO, said: “It is a tragedy to see what happened to Imola and Emilia-Romagna, the city and region I grew up in, and my thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the floods and affected families and communities.

‘We must guarantee security and not create an additional burden’

“The decision that was made is the right one for everyone in the local communities and the F1 family as we must ensure safety and not create an additional burden for the authorities as they deal with this dire situation.”

Fia President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said: “My thoughts and those of the entire Fia family are with those affected by the dire situation in the Emilia Romagna region. The safety of everyone involved and recovery efforts are the highest priority at this time.”

*With information from the Formula 1 press office