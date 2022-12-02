Formula 1 on December 2 announced the cancellation of the Chinese Grand Prix in the 2023 season.

The race will not take place due to the difficulties associated with the coronavirus pandemic in the country. Under current Chinese legal regulations, anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 must remain isolated for several days. This situation would create problems for riders and team personnel.

“We are exploring alternative options to replace the race in China next season. Formula 1 will announce changes if they occur,” the racing series said in a Twitter statement.

The Formula 1 stage in China was scheduled to take place from 14 to 16 April 2023.

The Grand Prix in Shanghai, China was first postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus in February 2020. Also, it was not held in 2021 and this year.

On December 1, it became known that Formula 1 could replace the Chinese stage with a race in Portugal, reports “Sport-Express”.

On November 18, Formula 1 announced the creation of a new F1 Academy racing series for women, the purpose of which will be to develop and prepare young racers for the transition to more serious championships.

The first races in the new racing series, which will be attended by 15 participants from five women’s teams already participating in Formula 2 and Formula 3, are scheduled for 2023.