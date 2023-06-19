Who will be the top contender in Canuckistan and win the Canadian Grand Prix in 2023?

In a weekend ravaged by rain, Max Verstappen drifted to the top again yesterday. On the island in the St. Lawrence River he took pole position…by…more…than…a…second…difference. We have already noticed, it is unprecedented what Max is currently showing in Formula 1. These are margins that you saw decades ago, but not in recent history. Usually at the time it was Senna who wiped the floor with everyone.

For Perez, it was a completely different story. The Mexican failed to get through Q2. The same goes for Leclerc. The Monegask again did not get the tires from his team that he asked for. The best man of course has a dream life, but it must be extremely frustrating that it goes wrong every time in one way or another. LEC is fast becoming the next Jean Alesi of its generation. Loads of talent, but a little too many crashes, a lot more bad luck and when things go wrong, never realizing his potential. Before you know it, there is another new talent that presents itself to team red. That’s how things go.

Max would be joined on the front row by Nico Hülkenberg. The German performed another heroic act in the Haas F1 by taking P2 just before the red flag was waved for Oscar Piastri’s crash. But unfortunately the party is cancelled. The Hulk drove a little too fast on his run-out lap. Knudde, but it costs him three places penalty. Still a nice starting position. But we know that the Haas F1, like the Ferrari, can be especially fast over one lap. On racing pace it usually doesn’t go in the right direction.

Speaking of the Ferraris, they start 10th and 11th. Sainz was also punished by the race management, just like Tsunoda who starts even further back. The men in the front? Verstappen, Alonso, Hamilton, Russell and Hulkenberg. Mercedes ready for a victory perhaps?

Start

The entire top-11 starts on mediums. Perez is the first to opt for something different and starts on hards from P12. Bottas, Tsunoda and Magnussen also do that. Gasly opts for the other variation and opts for softs. The Frenchman will start from P15 and will hope for an early safety car. Make up for spots, get rid of stops and then heat up to the finish. At least that’s what Alpine thought of.

We have seen very little aggression on (and off) the track from Alonso towards Max this year. Also this time it goes well for Max. Alonso is immediately consumed by his old rival Lewis Hamilton and has to defend himself against Russell. The latter works for now. But the Mercs are on attack. The same applies to Sainz, who has lost a spot to Perez. The Spaniard immediately tries to make up for this on his softer rubber. After a nice fight he succeeds, for as long as it takes. Magnussen almost claps hard on his two vehicles in front, but gets away with it through the run-off zone.

Verstappen pulls a gap to Hamilton, as was to be expected. The Brit just cannot follow and falls outside the DRS range. Then Sargeant drops out in the Williams. The American is not enjoying his debut season so far. The first two races were surprisingly good, but since then the rookie has been dropping.

Fellow rookie Piastri does better. After a short Virtual Safety Car due to Sargeant’s failure, he passes Hulkenberg. The Australian crashed hard in qualifying yesterday, but made it to Q3. Now he’s sixth, two spots ahead of Norris. The McLaren is a strange car this year. Sometimes good enough for points, sometimes more or less the worst car in the field. Today the former seems to be the case.

If we do mention all the rookies, also De Vries. The Dutchman has taken P16 when he pits on lap 12. Teammate Tsunoda eventually started behind the Dutchman due to his penalty. Hulkenberg also pits early, after his Haas eats through the tires as expected.

And then, action on the track. Where Alonso previously kissed the wall, Russell does a little more than that. In the quick left-right kink, he launches the W14 over the inner kerbstones into the boarding on the outside. End of race for George. The top-3 smells the opportunity and pit under the inevitable safety car. The Ferraris drive on. Of course, Perez, Magnussen and Bottas also do this, who started on hards. The sequence is now VER – HAM – ALO with a stop after their name. Then the Ferraris on mediums on P4 and P5 and behind them the three mentioned on hards.

Russell may still be able to continue, because the team fixes a new wing in the pit. Apparently his rear suspension is still intact. Windfall for the Brit who can close at the back of the row. But still not what you want of course. The early stoppers are also unlucky. Hulkenberg, Stroll and De Vries were one lap early and now the three of them are just ahead of Gasly and Russell.

Restart behind Safetycar

Max is off again, Hamilton is sleeping a bit and has too little grip to follow shortly. ALO is a lot closer to HAM than HAM at VER. The Spaniard also believes that Hamilton and Mercedes cut him off in the pit. It was a borderline case, but Mercedes will probably get away with it. It will be investigated by the competition management.

Norris now passes Piastri. The young Briton is also suspected of one unsafe release. So Piastri could do him a service by holding up the rest for a while, should there be a penalty. Not that he wants to, of course…

Still, things are not going well for Piastri. He brakes before the last chicane and goes straight ahead. Albon takes advantage and passes him to P11. Bottas and Magnussen have to let Ocon past for not following the pit lane exit rules. Bottas cleverly outwits his fellow Scandinavian who clumsily goes off the gas.

At the front, however, it is a battle between Hamilton and Alonso. Alonso passes his former teammate with a cool move. The gap with Verstappen is then three seconds. Can the Aston Martin compete against the Red Bull on the hards? Piastri passes Albon in about exactly the same way he lost his place, now again. The British Thai then also loses a place to Magnussen. But a moment later he catches up with K-Mag again. In any case, it is exciting in midfield.

Not really in the front. Verstappen has just under four seconds on Alonso and seems to have everything under control again. We don’t even see him in the picture, Max is erasing so tightly. MV1 does complain that its tires are losing some grip. But yes, as the commentators point out, Perez shows that it really isn’t as easy as Max makes it out to be.

Mid Race

De Vries is doing pretty well in the backfield, when he makes another mistake. While trying to catch up with Magnussen, the two hit each other. Russell takes advantage and passes them both. Then DEV tries again, but another touché follows. Both are in the run-off zone and DEV can’t reverse before Magnussen is gone. This of course costs the two ruffs both the race, unless a safety car comes soon and crazy things happen afterwards.

At the end of lap 37, Perez comes in for his first and presumably only stop. The Mexican re-enters the track in seventh, just behind Albon. However, his race is mainly with the Ferraris. Sainz comes in a lap later to cover Sergio. It succeeds, so Perez will have to pass on the track. Leclerc drove a bit ahead of Sainz, so will probably stop the next round. And indeed, LEC stays on the road just ahead of SAI. In itself, Ferrari is doing reasonably well in terms of strategy for the time being.

Alonso then pits and forces Verstappen to take the undercut to cover. That is what Verstappen does. He returns to the track more than four seconds ahead of the Spaniard. Thanks to the safety car, the difference is not as big as elsewhere. But we also have to assume that Max does it all a bit on margin. The whole field is in the Dutch sandwich when Magnussen overtakes De Vries for P18.

Alonso then suddenly loses some time compared to Hamilton. The Aston Martin driver has been switched to Hards. Verstappen and Hamilton have switched to mediums. Russell, meanwhile, had moved up to P8, but is told to park the car. The brakes apparently get too hot on the W14.

Finish

Hamilton smells blood in the sister car. Alonso has to lift and coast and LH44 would like to return the overtaking action of course. Hamilton drives the fastest lap of the race, but Alonso seems to have him in the bag. Behind that, Perez has given up the fight against Ferrari. SP11 drives to the finish in no man’s land. It’s still exciting about twenty-five seconds behind him.

Albon tries to get a result for Williams. That will be difficult because Ocon, Norris, Bottas, Stroll, Piastri and Gasly are in a train behind him on the ticking rope. Bottas lets Norris eat the cheese of the bread, while the latter complains about a loose rear wing of the Alpine. The Brit has a point, because Esteban’s rear wing does indeed wobble up and down like a seesaw. However, the race management is not yet ready to do anything about it.

And so nothing changes and suddenly the flag falls, although Norris tries again. Verstappen wins ahead of Alonso and Hamilton. A nice stage. The two Ferraris of Leclerc and Sainz are fourth and fifth. Perez is sixth, which is mediocre and Albon is seventh, which is very good. Perez still takes the fastest lap because Red Bull stops for softs. Ocon, Norris and Bottas complete the top 10. But Norris is facing another punishment.

So not a boring race, but yes with Max at the front, there is often not much to win. Max does reach another milestone. He now has as many victories as Ayrton Senna. Max has taken thirteen races longer, but is eight years younger than de Brazo was when he took his 41st. Whose deed. The next one is in two weeks, in Austria!

2023 Canadian Grand Prix: Full results

Pos driver Points 1 Max Verstappen

Red Bull Racing

0 2 Fernando Alonso

Aston Martin

0 3 Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes

0 4 Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

0 5 Carlos Sainz Jr.

Ferrari

0 6 Sergio Perez

Red Bull Racing

0 7 Alexander Alban

Williams

0 8 Esteban Ocon

Alpine

0 9 Lando Norris

McLaren

0 10 Valttery Bottas

Alfa Romeo Racing

0 11 Lance Stroll

Aston Martin

0 12 Oscar Pistri

McLaren

0 13 Pierre Gasley

Alpine

0 14 Yuki Tsunoda

AlphaTauri

0 15 Nico Hulkenberg

Hare

0 16 Zhou Guanyu

Alfa Romeo Racing

0 17 Kevin Magnussen

Hare

0 18 Nick deVries

AlphaTauri

0 DNF Logan Sergeant

Williams

0 DNF George Russell

Mercedes

0

