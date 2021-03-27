The season 2021 of the Formula 1 foresees the calendar more extensive in the 21st century, with 23 dates scheduled between March 23 and December 12, with which it will have a presence on four continents and recover circuits and great prizes who were absent in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The top category of world motorsport last year underwent a complete readjustment of its calendar and limit its season to Europe and three races in middle East.

Among other features, the Monaco Grand Prix it was not held for the first time since 1954; Portimao and Mugello were released as racing venues for Formula 1 and popular tracks like Nurburgring, Imola and the Istanbul Park they returned by surprise to the calendar.

Lewis Hamilton leads the line in Bahrain night. The start of the 2021 season will be with artificial lighting. (EFE)

By 2021, the Formula 1 drew up a record 23-race schedule, reverting to traditional dates and adding new races in Netherlands and Saudi Arabia.

However, as the coronavirus pandemic could not yet be controlled, the Australian Grand Prix, which was to host the start of the season and was postponed to November 21.

Worse was the luck of the Chinese Grand Prix, which was scheduled for April and was directly removed from the grid.

The Portimao circuit, in Portugal, was the last to be confirmed. (AFP)

The Vietnam Grand Prix in Hanoi, which was set to debut in 2020 before the coronavirus, will not be held in 2021 either. Your space on April 25 will be occupied Portimao, Portugal, the last confirmed race with which the calendar was also closed.

In turn, the Brazilian Grand Prix change name to Grand Prix of San Pablo and will be in the F1 until at least 2025. While the Mexican GP also happens to be Mexico City GP to reaffirm the support of the cities in which they are disputed.

The Formula 1 was going to introduce a new technical regulation in 2021, aimed at improving the show, but due to the Covid-19, the new cars, which will have a ground effect again to reduce their dependence on clean air, will not arrive until 2022.

Formula 1 returns to the São Paulo circuit of Interlagos, in Brasll, where it was last in 2019. (AP)

Delaying the new rules and freezing development work on the 2022 cars was agreed in an attempt to cut costs, as the F1 faces a massive reduction in revenue in a 2020 season that was largely played without an audience.

That doesn’t mean the technical rules will remain unchanged for 2021. To help Pirelli tires cope with ever-faster cars, adjustments were made to the single-seaters to reduce their downforce.

The 2021 Formula 1 calendar

March 28: Bahrain Grand Prix (Sakhir).

April 18: Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna (Imola).

May 2: Grand Prix of Portugal (Portimao).

May 9: Grand Prix of Spain (Barcelona).

May 23: Grand Prix of Monaco (Monte Carlo).

June 6: Grand Prix of Azerbaijan (Baku).

June 13: Grand Prix of Canada (Montreal).

June 27: Grand Prix of France (Paul Ricard).

July 4: Austrian Grand Prix (Red Bull Ring).

July 18: Grand Prix of Great Britain (Silverstone).

August 1: Hungarian Grand Prix (Budapest).

August 29: Belgian Grand Prix (Spa-Francorchamps).

September 5: Grand Prix of the Netherlands (Zandvoort).

September 12: Italian Grand Prix (Monza).

September 26: Grand Prix of Russia (Sochi).

October 3: Singapore Grand Prix (Marina Bay).

October 10: Grand Prix of Japan (Suzuka).

October 24: United States Grand Prix (Austin).

October 31: Grand Prix of Mexico (Mexico City).

November 7: Grand Prix of São Paulo (Interlagos).

November 21: Australian Grand Prix (Melbourne).

December 5: Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia (Jeddah).

December 12: Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi (Yas Marina).

Look also

