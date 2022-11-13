Formula 1, Brazilian GP 2022 streaming and live TV: where to see the Interlagos Grand Prix

Today, Sunday 13 November 2022, at 7 pm (Italian time) the Brazilian GP 2022 will be held in Interlagos, the 21st act of the 2022 Formula 1 season. A historic track, often the scene of the last acts of world championships. Here we saw the fantastic duels. Where to see the Brazilian Formula 1 GP 2022 (Interlagos) on live TV and live streaming? Below is all the information in detail.

On TV

The entire weekend of the Brazilian GP (Interlagos) will be broadcast on TV on Sky’s pay-per-view platform and will be visible on Sky Sport 1 (channel 201 of the satellite platform and 382 of digital terrestrial) and on Sky Sport F1, channel 207. Qualifying and the race will be broadcast in deferred unencrypted mode on TV8 (digital terrestrial channel 108). The race will start at 19.00 Italian time (on Tv8 in deferred time at 21.30).

Formula 1, Brazilian GP (Interlagos) 2022 live streaming

Not just TV. The Brazilian GP 2022 will also be available in live streaming on the platform reserved for Sky subscribers, Sky Go, where it is possible to follow everything on PCs, smartphones and tablets via the internet connection.

Starting grid

We have seen where to see the 2022 Formula 1 Brazilian GP on TV and live streaming, but what is the starting grid for pilots? Here she is:

1st row: 1. George Russell (Mercedes), 2. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2nd row: 3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull), 4. Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

3rd row: 5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), 6. Lando Norris (McLaren)

Row 4: 7. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) *, 8. Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

5th row: 9. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin), 10. Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri)

6th row: 11. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren), 12. Mick Schumacher (Haas)

7th row: 13. Guanyu Zhou (Alfa Romeo), 14. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo)

8th row: 15. Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri), 16. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

9th row: 17. Esteban Ocon (Alpine), 18. Fernando Alonso (Alpine) **

10th row: 19. Nicholas Latifi (Williams), 20. Alex Albon (Williams)

* penalized by 5 positions for having mounted the sixth ICE of the season

** penalized for contact with Ocon in the Sprint Race