Formula 1 | Bottas wants his car to be more agile

Mercedes is a vicious, especially with a medium tire mixture. Leclerc and Sainz conjured up Ferraris at a surprising pace in Monaco gp drills.

Valtteri Bottas predicts from the fifth race of the Formula 1 World Championship a top three team fight on the Monaco street track. Mercedes stable Lewis Hamilton and Bottas have come under severe pressure from a Dutch Red Bull driver since the beginning of the season From Max Verstappen. Now Ferraris are also reaching top speed.

Monaco Charles Leclerc and Spanish Carlos Sainz got Ferraris to the fastest pace in the second free practice of the Monaco gp on Thursday.

“I guess it’s going to be a great race, as Ferraris and Red Bull cars looked really fast in practice. This competition will not be solved only between two teams, ”Bottas estimated on Thursday.

Bottas was sixth in the first practice of the day and fifth in the second, and did not want to find the best adjustments for the car.

Bottaksen he thinks a lot of changes need to be made to Mercedes before Saturday’s time trial and Sunday’s race.

“I didn’t get a medium hard tire to work, and I need to find some solution to that problem. It feels like some stables have quite an advantage over us, ”Bottas thought.

“I miss the front tires for a better feel in slow and medium speed corners.”

Bottas thinks that the car needs better traction in the middle of corners.

“It’s quite a bit of time if you can’t know in the middle of a bend whether a car is turning or not. In addition, the car feels pretty hard on the track bounces. ”

Kimi Raikkonen was tenth and 11th in the day’s practice more than a second away from the tip.

“So far, everything has gone well, and there have been no major problems,” Räikkönen said in an Alfa Romeo press release.

“The speed of the car can be improved, but the opponents are in the same situation. On Saturday, you have to get everything out of the car in time trial. ”