Mercedes took his second double win of the F1 season on Sunday at the Belgian Spa when Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas drove in a familiar order to the checkered flag. The race victory was already the Fifth for Hamilton of the season, with seven races behind.

Starting from the second box, Bottas tried to challenge Hamilton seriously in the start and early rounds. Bottas asked the stable if a temporary power boost could have been used to make overtaking possible.

“We have one company, right?” Bottas inquired.

“Yes, but we agreed not to use it for mutual competition,” was the stable’s response.

“I never heard of that,” said the embarrassed Finn.

Bottas, however, obeyed and eventually drove easily to second. For victory, he was unable to challenge Hamilton.

Competition after Mercedes team manager Toto Wolff commented on the situation and the discussion that took place.

“Our drivers have no reciprocal rules, they are free to race,” Wolff said gpfans.comin by.

Wolffin according to the momentary increase in power is to be used only against drivers of other stables, such as Red Bull Max Verstappenia.

“We discussed this morning that we only have a limited number of bypass attempts, and we would try not to use them against each other or the last attempt against another.”

“There’s always a risk that we’ll need it against Max or some other car.”

“Valtter may have been a misunderstanding, and that’s why we repeated the instruction.”

World Cup points Hamilton’s lead to second-place Verstappen is 47 points. Bottas is third three points away from Verstappen.