Formula 1 | Bottas’ sprint time laps quickly – Verstappen’s fastest

October 21, 2023
Bottas finished 18th in the first driving session.

Alpha Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas qualified with the opening section from the time trials of the Formula 1 US GP sprint race. Bottas finished 18th in the first driving session, being the third last of the driver group.

Red Bull has already secured its world championship Max Verstappen drove to the pole position in the sprint for the third time this season. The Ferrari that took the pole in Sunday’s gp race Charles Leclerc remained 0.055 seconds and Mercedes Lewis Hamilton 0.069 seconds.

The sprint race at the Austin track will be held on Sunday morning at 1-2 Finnish time.

