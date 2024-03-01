Friday, March 1, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Formula 1 | Bottas' season started miserably, Verstappen's wildly – HS follows the time trials in Bahrain

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 1, 2024
in World Europe
0
Formula 1 | Bottas' season started miserably, Verstappen's wildly – HS follows the time trials in Bahrain

Qualifying in Bahrain starts at 18:00.

Formula 1 season really starts today, when time trials are held in Bahrain at 18:00. HS will follow the events in this story.

The top names in free practice have changed in each session, and for example the reigning world champion Red Bull Max Verstappen was in the top five only in the third practice.

Sauber's Valtteri Bottas the rankings in free practice were 10th, 17th, 17th.

#Formula #Bottas39 #season #started #miserably #Verstappen39s #wildly #time #trials #Bahrain

See also  Fitness | "This is how you should look" - The dark side of fitness plunged Janette Karvonen into an eating disorder for years
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Concerts in Lima, March 2024: from Armonía 10 to Martin Garrix, all events from March 1 to 3

Concerts in Lima, March 2024: from Armonía 10 to Martin Garrix, all events from March 1 to 3

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result