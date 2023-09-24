Sunday, September 24, 2023
Formula 1 | Bottas’ race was short – HS follows the Japanese GP

September 24, 2023
Formula 1 Japanese GP started at 8 o’clock.

Formula The World Series of No. 1s continues on Sunday at the Suzuka track in Japan. The competition started already at eight in the morning Finnish time.

Towards a third consecutive world championship for Red Bull Max Verstappen returned to his familiar place as number one in Saturday’s time trial.

On Sunday, Verstappen aims for the same in the race as well. He finished fifth in the Singapore GP last Sunday after winning ten races in a row before that.

Alfa Romeo’s Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas started the race from the 16th grid.

HS follows the race moment by moment. Follow-up can be found at the bottom of this article.

