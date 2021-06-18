Formula 1 | Bottas opened the French gp weekend with satisfaction: “Everything felt like an oak and the car was pretty fast”

Bottas was the fastest in the first exercises.

Mercedes Valtteri Bottas was in good shape on Formula One French GP practice day. Bottas, who had the fastest pace in the first practice, was close to the fastest time in the second practice, but Red Bull Max Verstappen grabbed first place with a paltry 0.008 seconds.

“The feeling is much better than two weeks ago (in a difficult race in Azerbaijan). The weekend started the right way, it was a nice feeling, everything felt like an oak and the car was pretty fast, ”Bottas said.

“The track is so different (like in previous races in Azerbaijan and Monaco), but the balance of the car is good and the tires work well. I can trust my car to see if that doesn’t make the biggest difference (two weeks ago). Now it feels like the battle is going on between us and Red Bull, I’m sure they have no bangs to use, but so do we. ”