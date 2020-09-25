Formula 1 | Bottas left Hamilton in the shadow of Russian gp drills – “The third sector can afford to improve”

The Sochi F1 weekend started with a scrap rally – the training session was suspended.

Mercedes Valtteri Bottas excelled again in practice as the Formula One World Championship Series continued on Friday in Sochi with two practice periods for Russian gp. He was the fastest of both exercises.

Bottas drove with the fastest bet in Sochi in a lap of just over 5.8 kilometers in 1.33,519. He took the first win of his F1 career just in Sochi in 2017.

Bottas had room for improvement as his car slipped at the end of the track lap in a twisted sector of the third sector.

“Today was pretty slippery and many made mistakes. In the first episode, I did the lock braking. It destroyed one set of tires, ”Bottas said.

The second in the second training session was Bottas’ teammate Lewis Hamilton 0.267 seconds slower. The third was Renault Daniel Ricciardo (-1.058).

Drivers Hamilton, who is by far the leader of the World Championship, showed signs of vulnerability, as during the second training sessions his car brakes locked and Mercedes drifted off the track.

Hamilton was only 19th in the first training session, the last one last. Second behind the first drills was Ricciardo after Bottas and third after Red Bull Max Verstappen.

If the old signs hold true, Hamilton will be firm on Saturday’s time. He has grabbed seven pole positions. Of the nine World Championships of the season, Hamilton has won six.

“The first and second sectors of the track went well for me in practice. The third sector can afford to improve, ”Bottas anticipates his outlook for Russian GDP.

Alfa Romeon Kimi Raikkonen was the 15th and 14th of the training sessions. He missed the tip for a couple of seconds.

Räikkönen lost to his teammate Antonio Giovinazzille in the first practice narrowly, but defeated Giovinazz in more than half a second in the second period.

“It’s okay, a normal Friday. The middle group of the World Championship series is very even, said Räikkönen ”, who by the way in Sochi over the weekend Rubens Barrichellon record number of gp starts in the name of 323.

On Friday in Sochi, it was confirmed that Räikkönen was a former Ferrari team manager Stefano Domenicalista becomes F1’s new CEO.

“I’m happy for him,” Raikkonen victuals, more tallipäällikköään.

Race weekend began with crashes and interruptions in exercises. First McLaren Carlos Sainz lost control of his car in a bend and hit the stern above the wall. Sainz’s outright game broke the back wing, which was repaired at the depot at the same time as the virtual safety car circled the track.

Half an hour later Williams Nicholas Latifi lost control of his car in a bend and drove to the wall side above. The Williams he directed was so badly damaged that the training session had to be interrupted altogether for a moment.

However, Latifi immediately acknowledged on team radio that she was okay. After Latif’s run-out, the training session was interrupted.

Alfa Romeon Kimi Raikkonen was 15th and leading the World Series in Mercedes Lewis Hamilton only 19th.