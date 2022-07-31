Formula 1 | Bottas got off to a bad start and immediately dropped five places – HS follows the race moment by moment

The Hungarian GP starts at 4 p.m.

Formula 1 -the 13th round of the season will be run on Sunday in Hungary at the Hungaroring track. The competition starts at 4 p.m., and HS will follow it moment by moment.

A surprise was seen in Saturday’s time trial when George Russell scored the first pole position of his career.

Although Russell already became known as “Mr. Saturday” while driving for Williams, i.e. as a successful driver in qualifying, Mercedes has fallen behind the pace of Ferrari and Red Bull this season. The pole position was the first of the season for the entire team.

The team’s second driver, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, was seventh in qualifying. His team mate of many years, transferred to Alfa Romeo Valtteri Bottas starts the race from the eighth square.

Red Bull, which leads the Drivers’ World Series Max Verstappen finished only tenth in the time trial. The other driver of the team Sergio Perez it was 11:s. The result is a disappointment for the team that leads the Manufacturers’ World Championship.

Ferrari did better because Carlos Sainz was second in qualifying and Charles Leclerc third.

HS follows the Hungarian GP moment by moment. Follow-up can be found at the bottom of this article.