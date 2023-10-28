Sunday, October 29, 2023
Formula 1 | Bottas fourth in the second practice of the Mexican GP

October 27, 2023
October 27, 2023
in World Europe
0
Formula 1 | Bottas fourth in the second practice of the Mexican GP

Max Verstappen from Holland was the fastest in the first and second practices.

Finland Valtteri Bottas finished fourth in the second practice of the Formula 1 Mexican GP. Bottas, driving Alfa Romeo, did not participate in the first practice earlier on Friday.

In the first and second practices, the fastest was from Holland Max Verstappen. The Red Bull driver has already secured his third consecutive Formula One World Championship.

Practices continue Finnish time on Saturday evening.

