Formula 1 | Bottas fourth in the second practice of the Mexican GP

Finland Valtteri Bottas finished fourth in the second practice of the Formula 1 Mexican GP. Bottas, driving Alfa Romeo, did not participate in the first practice earlier on Friday.

In the first and second practices, the fastest was from Holland Max Verstappen. The Red Bull driver has already secured his third consecutive Formula One World Championship.

Practices continue Finnish time on Saturday evening.