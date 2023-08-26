Formula 1 | Bottas 8th in third practice – Verstappen returned to his familiar place

Alfa Romeo driver Bottas improved his position from the second practice by one place.

Redbull Max Verstappen regained his position in the third practice at the Dutch GP with a top time of 1.21.632. In second place was Mercedes George Russel 0.379 seconds behind the Dutchman’s time, and third fastest Sergio Perez was exactly one second behind his teammate Verstappen.

Alfa Romeo Valtteri Bottas improved from the second practice by one place again and was 8th, 1.334 seconds behind the leader. Having hurt his hand in practice on Friday Daniel Ricciardo replaced by Alpha Tauri’s backup driver Liam Lawson finished 18th. The Gp weekend continues on Saturday afternoon with qualifying.