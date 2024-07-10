Formula 1 | Bild: New information about the extortion case of Michael Schumacher’s family – the suspect has a huge amount of data

Formula 1|Bild tells about the blackmail attempt against Michael Schumacher’s family.

10.7. 21:26

In the German press was told last week Michael Schumacher that the family was caught in a barren web of blackmail.

Bild now tells about his information, according to which the 52-year-old German man suspected of extortion had significantly more material about Schumacher than was previously known.

According to documents seen by Bild, the suspect was in possession of up to 500 photos and up to a thousand files dealing with Schumacher. In addition to pictures and videos, the files included information about Schumacher’s life as a patient, as well as information about the German legend’s medication.

The suspect previously worked as a security guard for the Schumacher family.

According to Bild, the consulting firm of the 52-year-old suspect was heavily in debt. He is said to have recruited a 53-year-old doorman as a blackmailer.

Accomplice demanded 15 million euros from Schumacher’s family. According to information from Bild, the main suspect promised his partner a small share of this. The doorman was caught and he and his son were arrested. The two confessed their actions and also told about the role of the 52-year-old security expert as the father of the plot.

Bild says that the doorman’s 30-year-old son was released on Monday on bail of 10,000 euros. The police have the boy’s passport.

The police investigation continues.

Schumacher55, has not been seen in public since he suffered a serious skiing accident on December 29, 2013.

The German legend won a total of seven Formula One world championships with Benetton and Ferrari cars. It has only been able to do the same Lewis Hamilton, who with 104 GP wins is the most successful F1 driver in history ahead of Schumacher with 91 wins.