Formula 1 | Big surprises in qualifying – Max Verstappen’s long streak was broken

Formula 1|The top two in the World Championship were in trouble in qualifying.

14.9. 16:36

Formula 1 Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc clocked the fastest time in Saturday’s qualifying in Azerbaijan and will start Sunday’s gp race from the pole position.

It is the fourth time in a row that Monaco’s Leclerc drives from the pole position in Azerbaijan.

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri qualified second and another Ferrari driver, Carlos Sainzthirdly.

Leading the World Series Max Verstappen finished sixth, while Red Bull’s other driver Sainz Perez was fourth.

The Dutchman had problems with his car from the start. He complained on the garage radio that the rear of the car jumps in corners.

“Verstappen is like a snowman in the yard. Nothing to top it off,” Viaplay’s narrator Niki Juusela evaluate.

Verstappen lost to Perez in qualifying for the first time this season. The Dutchman had beaten his teammate no less than 41 times in a row.

Time trials the surprise was the Williams team, which was driving only its second F1 race Franco Colapintowho finished ninth in qualifying and beat his teammate by Alexander Albonwhich was tenth.

The Mercedes duo George Russell and Lewis Hamilton finished fifth and seventh, and Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso was eighth.

Finnish Valtteri Bottas was 18th in the first qualifying section and thus qualified for the continuation. At the same stage, the runner-up of the World Championship also qualified Lando Norris.

The Gp race will be run on Sunday at the Baku street track at 14:00 Finnish time.