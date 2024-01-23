Formula 1 | Barcelona GP under threat? F1 will compete in Madrid 2026

There will be a new street track race in the F1 series.

of Madrid the city has entered into a long-term contract for the organization of the Formula 1 competition. Driving in the Spanish capital will start from 2026.

The track will be built near Madrid–Barajas Adolfo Suarez Airport. It is supposed to be a combination of a street track and a traditional race track. The length of the track will be 5.47 kilometers.

By placing the race right near the airport, the International Automobile Federation FIA emphasized its carbon-neutral goal by 2030 in its press release. FIA believes that 90 percent of the fans coming to the venue will arrive by public transport.

The airport therefore, there are already many hotels in the vicinity, as of course also in the center of Madrid within driving distance. The fan events of the F1 race weekend are mainly organized in the center of Madrid.

“Modern F1 cars competing on a new track in the Spanish capital is an attractive entity”, Fia President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said in the announcement.

The F1 series has been criticized for adding street circuits and moving away from traditional motor tracks. Especially the master driver Max Verstappen has criticized the change. He would like to run the races on tracks specially built for racing.

of Madrid race hosting puts F1 driving in Barcelona into question in the future. The city has an agreement to organize the F1 race until 2026. Barcelona has been raced since 1986. The track is one of the oldest on the current F1 calendar.

The Barcelona track was also a test track popular with F1 teams for a long time. Since then, it has fallen into less use when strict testing restrictions have been placed on the sport.